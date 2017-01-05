Story from Shopping

Another Mall Staple Calls It Quits: The Limited Is Reportedly Closing Its Stores

Ana Colon
Our inner tweens mourned the end of Limited Too when the brand, beloved for its animal graphic tees and scrunchy tops, shuttered in the mid-aughts. While our hearts fluttered when news of a comeback surfaced, it seems its once-older sibling hasn't been faring as well. The Limited is reportedly shutting down retail operations on January 7, according to Racked. The news isn't totally unexpected: A Bloomberg report from December anticipated that a bankruptcy filing from The Limited was imminent. Shortly thereafter, local outlets across the country began reporting individual store closures in various cities. A representative for Sun Capital Partners, which owns Limited Stores, declined to comment. While it's not confirmed whether or not every single one of The Limited's brick-and-mortar locations are closing their doors, Racked notes that there are "everything must go" and "all sales final" signs in stores across the country, which isn't exactly a great sign. (On its website, the brand is currently running a "50% Every. Single. Thing." promotion.) Sure, we don't attach the same sentimentality to The Limited as we do to its sparkly former little sibling. (The Limited opened Limited Too back in 1987 to cater to a younger demographic, but they've since parted ways: The Limited is owned by Sun Capital, while Limited Too, which got rebranded as Justice, is a subsidiary of Ascena Retail Group.) But it's still one of those reliably present mall brands, and seeing another one bite the dust always taps into some nostalgia-fueled shopping feels. We've already lost so many Aeropostale stores — now this? Guess the problem of retail isn't something even Olivia Pope can fix. More fashion news:
