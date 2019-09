Well, It Happened: BCBG Has, In Fact, Filed For Bankruptcy

BCBG does, indeed, appear to be nearing its end. The label's parent company, BCBG Max Azria, LLC, is preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as next week according to sources familiar with the matter, per Business of Fashion . The brand has already told owners of its mall outposts that it will be closing most of its 200 store locations across the U.S. It might not completely be the end for the mall staple though: BCBG's assets could, however, be sold to brand licensing firms or other companies once the label files for bankruptcy, BoF reports.