BCBG
Fashion
Kate Young Talks BCBG & Oscars Fashion
by
Channing Hargrove
Shopping
Well, It Happened: BCBG Has, In Fact, Filed For Bankruptcy
Ana Colon
Mar 1, 2017
Show Reviews
So Weird It Works: The Detachable Turtleneck
Annie Georgia Gre...
Feb 13, 2015
Fashion
#Trending In Fashion: VFiles' Finale, BCBG's Faux-Fur Muff, & More!
Bobby Schuessler
Feb 7, 2014
Shopping
We. Need. These. Bags. 10 Perfectly Polished BCBG Totes
That BCBG is a destination for ladylike going-out gear and cute summer dresses will come as news to exactly no one. However, when you're bag shopping, you
by
Leeann Duggan
Los Angeles
Inside The Closet Of BCBGMAXAZRIA's Leading Lady
[UPDATE: This story was originally published on June 12.] We pretty much had to pick up our jaws off the marble floors upon stepping inside Lubov Azria's
by
Brenna Egan
Designers
Office Envy: Take A Look Around BCBG's Swanky HQ
Ever wish you could be a fly on the wall inside the offices of a major fashion brand, where trends are created and deciphered, and you can get personal
by
Holly E. Thomas
Shopping
BCBG Goes Grown-Up Glam With 12 Elegantly Edgy Looks
BCBG Max Azria has always been about style and attitude. Their slinky chiffon and bodycon dresses are the choice of chic barflies everywhere, but lately,
by
Leeann Duggan
Fashion
Whitney Port Takes Us Backstage At Richard Chai & BCBG
The lovely Whitney Port, creator of Whitney Eve, isn’t just another designer presenting at New York Fashion Week — she’s a full-fledged celeb who
by
Gabriel Bell
Designers
BCBG's Lubov Azria On Skin, Style, & Why Conservative Can Be Chic
What does it take to be a full-time (and mega-successful) designer, mom, art aficionado, and world traveler (who also happens to be insanely gorgeous)?
by
Holly E. Thomas
Fashion
We Totally Called It: Meet The Winner Of Our BCBG Model Search
UPDATE: We've got some news on the major model hunt we put together with BCBGMAXAZRIA: Georgia peach Amanda Hill has taken the posing trophy, and we
by
Brenna Egan
Politics
Hurry Up! You've Only Got A Few Days Left To Become The Next Face...
We know full and well that if given the chance, you'd show the whole world what a supastar you really are. Well, your best shot at setting the fashion
by
Us
Fashion
Video: A Peek Into The Model Life (And How To Live It)
Ladies, ladies — don't tell us you haven't entered our BCBGMAXAZRIA 2012 Model Search. Simply put, the big fashion brand is looking for a new crop of
by
Gabriel Bell
Events
Sneak Peek: BCBG's Fashion Week Show Test — Peep The Hair & Makeu...
As much as we'd like to believe that the hair and makeup pros arrive backstage at Fashion Week and simply whip up an amazing look on the fly, which just
by
Megan McIntyre
Shopping
Score Holiday Cocktail Party Essentials On The Cheap At BCBG Maxa...
Hey, this weekend when you were shopping for everyone on your list, you forgot someone. No, not us, but thank you. We're talking about you! You've been
by
Nikki Novo
Events
Photo Of The Day: Straight Muggin' At BCBG
Backstage beauty at BCBG.
by
Us
Fashion
BCBG Fall 2010 Delivers Seasonless Sophistication We All Want to ...
With a nod to the fashion industry's shifting perceptions, BCBG's fall 2010 collection fully embraced the notion of seasonless dressing. Layering was key,
by
Vivian St.George
