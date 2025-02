It was already on our radars as a 2025 denim trend , especially in spring collections . While dramatic flares , baggy cargos, and barrel-leg jeans continue to trend, bootcut jeans present a more subtle option for those of us who want a sleek pair of everyday denim. They’re ideal for fitting over your cowboy boots or pooling around your on-trend clogs — and most don’t have a $1,200 Celine price tag.