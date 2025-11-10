Uruguay’s Cozy, Slow-Fashion Brand Pastiche Arrived in the US Just in Time for Sweater Weather
Uruguayan sisters Lucía and Florencia Ottonello founded their slow-fashion brand Pastiche in Montevideo in 2016. Nine years later, the brand’s cozy knits, structured denim, and breezy linen pieces are now available in the U.S. Last week, Pastiche launched its U.S. website, making its playful, ethically made designs accessible to new shoppers. And with a collection of warm textures and artful silhouettes, the expansion comes just in time for our fall and winter seasons.
“We’re vintage-inspired but still modern. We are most interested in classic looks,” Florencia told Refinery29 Somos of Pastiche's designs. “You’ll want to keep our pieces and pass them down. They’re not items to be discarded.”
Pastiche’s commitment to slow, ethical production means every item is designed and crafted in Uruguay, often working with Uruguayan, Argentine, and Brazilian suppliers as well as local artisans. This approach not only preserves South American techniques and styles, but it also ensures fair wages, sustainable practices, and clothing that’s built to last — all increasingly meaningful choices for conscious consumers.
“We’re just looking forward to growing thoughtfully. We don't need stores everywhere, we just want to make clothes that people feel good in, pay our folks well, and spend time with our families,” Florencia said.
To celebrate the launch, we selected some of our favorite Pastiche pieces that are perfect for the cooler months, so that you can layer responsibly, mix textures, and invest in timeless, versatile pieces that will carry you through many more falls and winters.
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.