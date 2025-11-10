Channel ‘90s Rom-Com Icon Meg Ryan In Madewell x Alexa Chung’s New Collab
Yet another cool-girl fashion collaboration has entered the chat. This time, model Alexa Chung is celebrating her long-standing relationship with Madewell — 15 years after their first collaboration — with a vintage-inspired holiday collection that pays homage to the East Village and East London.
“We've been on a journey together, me and Madewell,” Chung tells Refinery29. “I've always made an effort to make things super personal, but this is definitely the most personal collection that we've collaborated on. It's very vintage inspired and it's also quite musically led, so it's really specific to my tastes. I am thrilled with it.”
From tried-and-true winter styles like oversized sweaters, crochet scarves, lacy slip dresses, and herringbone dress coats, to more unexpected styles like football jerseys, white jeans, and “We’re Witches Bitches” graphic tees, the collaboration perfectly reflects Chung’s “eclectic, specific, and cool” aesthetic.
The nostalgic and romantic 31-piece collection also spans distressed Madewell jeans and leather skirts and jackets, as well as giftable accessories like crew socks, hooded scarves, and floral brooches. Chung specifically recommends gifting one of the statement belts for the holidays. “I love this belt because it can cinch your waist over a dress, slung low with baggy jeans, or wear it over loads of coats. I love the idea of jewelry over outerwear, so I'd probably get someone one of the belts.”
And in terms of her winter wardrobe staple, Chung highlights the collection's peacoat. “The navy blue coat is my non-negotiable winter coat. It's genuinely warm. It's a classic silhouette. It's a bit oversized, it's quite boxy, but you can fit your sweater underneath. It just makes you feel quite handsome and powerful when you put it on,” she explains.
Whether you’re shopping for $24 brooches to gift to your fashion-loving friends or a $598 leather jacket to treat yourself, every piece will help you channel It-girl Chung’s signature style… and perhaps even Meg Ryan’s? The model says that if any fictional character would wear this nostalgic collection, it would be one of Ryan’s rom-com characters from ‘90s-era movies like When Harry Met Sally, Sleepless in Seattle, and You’ve Got Mail.
What more could we want from a cozy-season collection? We’ll have what Alexa’s having!
