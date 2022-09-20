How Mansur Gavriel Has Reimagined The Logo Bag

It's often hard for me to justify the price tags of super-luxurious items unless the cost per wear is worth it — and while some folks might reserve their most expensive wares for special occasions, this Mansur Gavriel bag is an example of a deluxe accessory that's meant to be worn day in and day out, which I appreciate. What's the point of buying a pricey fashion item if it'll rarely be seen? Plus, talk about an instant style enhancer — this M Frame bag has the ability to draw just the right amount of complimentary attention. It's premium without being too over the top, high end while remaining understated. A really charming accompaniment to whatever outfit I plan to throw on for the day.