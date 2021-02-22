My only gripe (and it's a very small one) is the nozzle: It's quite small and the liquid is clear, so I found it a bit difficult to see where I was applying the product in my steamy bathroom. Instead of applying Wonder Water directly to my strands, I squeezed the product into my palms and ran it through my mid-lengths to ends, which I found easier. The fruity-floral fragrance is strong, but I like my hair to smell as though it's just been washed so I love it.