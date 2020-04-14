With hair salons now closed following government advice surrounding coronavirus, you'd be forgiven for taking your regular trim into your own hands – even if your hairdresser has warned you not to.
Whether you need to snip off some unsightly split ends or take a couple of inches off your full fringe, whatever you do, put the kitchen scissors down. Since we're no closer to knowing when hair salons might be back in business, it pays to invest in some smart DIY hair tools that'll do the job seamlessly and won't fill you with regret.
Ahead, find six top-rated scissors, shavers and clippers that'll make your at-home haircut a lot easier, whatever your style or hair type.