This Niacinamide Serum Brightened My Dull, Dry Skin Fast

My only issue with B3 Nice is with the packaging — it comes in a dropper form, but not an airless one, so the chances of a spill are high. As well as this, the serum is so milky that it dries rather quickly around the lid, making me wonder why a product that clearly went through several rounds of testing would go to market with packaging that would make the product crusty on the edges, and those crispy pieces affecting the final usage of the product, as they fall inside due to the open dropper and cause an exfoliating effect I'm sure the brand didn't imagine and isn't intended. As a fan of Sunday Riley's packaging and delivery systems in other products, I hope there's a plan to reconfigure the current B3 Nice's packaging to more align with the brand's other products — watch this space.