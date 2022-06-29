We Tried Every Product From Sunday Riley — Here’s What We Thought

These days, with all the new beauty products out there, gaining a cult following is no easy feat. But that's exactly what Sunday Riley has — a breathless legion of devoted fans and Mecca Level 3s who worship the smart, high-performance skin-care line as if it's the only one on earth. The brand (which is named after a real person, by the way; she just prefers to stay behind-the-scenes at the company) has taken the beauty industry by storm with a relatively curated lineup of 18 highly covetable products.
While we can't possibly confirm whether or not the lineup will work for your skin, we can say that we thoroughly enjoyed giving them all a shot to size up their five-star reputations for ourselves. Ahead, our thoughts on all the Sunday Riley products available in Australia.
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.