Between Wild Wild Country and the endlessly disturbing details of the NXIVM bust, cults are dominating the mainstream news cycle in a way they haven't since 1969. And yet, provided you're not breaking any laws, having a "cult following" remains a very good, generally benign thing. That is exactly what Sunday Riley has — a breathless legion of devoted fans who worship the smart, high-performance skin-care line as if it's the only one on earth.
While it's not the only one on earth, it is one of the best that money can buy. Sunday Riley (who is a real person, by the way; she just prefers to stay behind-the-scenes at her brand, letting her formulations speak for themselves instead) has 180,000 followers on Instagram with just 13 individual products, which is no small feat for an independent company based out of Houston, Texas.
And today at Sephora, the brand is launching its first-ever foundation, a cruelty-free, skin-friendly formula called The Influencer. Available in 20 shades, Sunday Riley's latest addition is bound to be as popular as the others that have come before it — all of which we've tried firsthand. While we can't possibly confirm whether or not the following products will work for your skin, we can say that they're all deserving of their five-star reputations. So what are you waiting for? It's time to join the cult.