We Tried Every Product From Sunday Riley — Here's What We Thought

That is exactly what Sunday Riley has — a breathless legion of devoted fans and Sephora VIBs who worship the smart, high-performance skin-care line as if it's the only one on earth. The brand (which is named after a real person, by the way; she just prefers to stay behind-the-scenes at the company) has 224,000 followers on Instagram with just 13 individual products, which is no small feat for an independent company based out of Houston, Texas.