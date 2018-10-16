We Tried Every Product From Sunday Riley — Here's What We Thought

Between Wild Wild Country and the endlessly disturbing details of the NXIVM bust, cults are dominating the mainstream news cycle in a way they haven't since 1969. And yet, provided you're not breaking any laws, having a "cult following" remains a very good, generally benign thing.
That is exactly what Sunday Riley has — a breathless legion of devoted fans and Sephora VIBs who worship the smart, high-performance skin-care line as if it's the only one on earth. The brand (which is named after a real person, by the way; she just prefers to stay behind-the-scenes at the company) has 224,000 followers on Instagram with just 13 individual products, which is no small feat for an independent company based out of Houston, Texas.
While we can't possibly confirm whether or not the lineup will work for your skin, we can say that all 13 are worth giving a shot, if only to size up their five-star reputations for yourself. So what are you waiting for? Maybe it's time to join the cult.