We tend to be overly cautious when it comes to using eye cream, tapping in product with the lightest hand possible to avoid rubbing or pulling the sensitive area. But Riley says this might not be the best application technique. "If you have under-eye circles, really massaging your eyes will help circulation flow, and the more you massage, the more this will help," she explains. "If you use your ring finger, it’ll provide the least pressure. Really tap it in and go all the way round your eye." And yes, that even includes your eyelids.