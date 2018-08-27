This $60 Cleansing Balm Keeps Selling Out — Here's What To Get Instead

You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling out right now, how to sign up for waitlists, and where to go to find the next best thing. Because if everyone’s buying it, you know it has to be good.
No matter how happily frugal we claim to be, there are moments when we prefer to feel rich — even if our bank account says we are definitely not. The solution: We splurge where it matters, like on our daily skin-care routine.
Our favorite thing to spend our hard-earned money on is cleansing balms. These solidified washes are nearly impervious to looking or feeling cheap, thanks to expensive essential oils and chic packaging. Cleansing balm is like the well-off sister to the plain Jane micellar water. Sure, we love the latter for its French-girl origins, but frankly, there's nothing lavish about wiping a cotton pad soaked in fancy water across your face. But massaging an emulsifying balm from your forehead to your neck is exactly the opposite.
We're not the only ones who have champagne taste when it comes to taking off our makeup. Pestle & Mortar's Erase Balm Cleanser has sold out twice at Bloomingdale's and is out of stock on the brand's site. Thankfully, you don't have to go without for that much longer. Ahead, the best alternatives to your favorite rich cleanser.
There is a lot of product out there — some would say too much. At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but if you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.