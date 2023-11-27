I Tried “Injectable Lip Balm” For My Chronically Dry Lips & I Have Thoughts

The potential side effects of this treatment are very similar to that of most injectables, says Dr Hall; swelling and bruising are the most common. I was most taken aback by how my lips looked post-treatment, though. Usually, when it comes to lip filler, I bruise a little the following couple of days, but with injectable lip balm, the bruising was instant. My lips looked much bigger than normal, too. Dr Hall assured me that the swelling would go down in a couple of days and that it was likely intensified because my lips had some filler in them, providing additional volume. For transparency, before my injectable lip filler treatment, I had a laser applied to my top lip zap a broken blood vessel. It was likely a combination of these factors which intensified the side effects. That said, injectable lip filler isn’t a speedy lunchtime appointment. If you’re interested, I’d recommend trying it when you can lay low for the next few days.