Thanks to lip slugging, my lips are no longer cracked but they can get quite flaky if I don't keep it up. Like Dr Idriss, I also have a habit of licking my lips, which does them no favours. Lip basting is also a better option for those prone to breakouts like me. Rich moisturisers, balms and petroleum jelly, which are typical of slugging, can potentially clog pores. (If you've ever experienced a lip line breakout, you'll know that they can be really sore and difficult to shift.)