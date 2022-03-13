"Because I had heard so much about Profhilo — the mythical moisturiser to end all moisturisers — I was expecting miracles. The results have confirmed one thing for me: miracles don't happen. Did I look well rested? Yes. Did the smile lines around my mouth lessen? Yes. Would I spend hundreds of pounds on this? No. [Beauty ed. note: Profhilo typically starts at £250 in London clinics.] Did I actually want to slightly undo my smile lines, which speak to 34 years of smiling and laughing in a life well lived? Also no. On balance, I can imagine this being great if you are older and really do want to look fresher (again, we need to question why we feel that way about ourselves). But I'm not sure it was worth it for me. I'm still looking hydrated but I can't really tell if that's my moisturiser or the Profhilo.