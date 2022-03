Before we get into the nitty gritty, it's important to point out that R29 is a judgement-free zone. Opting for injectables or other beauty treatments is an individual choice. We like to bring you the facts so that you can make informed decisions should you wish to go ahead. Consultant oculoplastic and ophthalmic surgeon Dr Elizabeth Hawkes , who specialises in advanced facial aesthetics, explained that Profhilo or injectable moisturiser is another way of delivering the hydrating and skin-plumping ingredient hyaluronic acid into the skin. Hyaluronic acid is found in plenty of serums and moisturisers (and also naturally in our bodies) but as we get older, our reserves run low. Injecting it in this way is said to rehydrate and rejuvenate the surface of your skin. Experts like Dr Hawkes and cosmetic medical nurse Marie Dolan of Define champion it as a way to temporarily minimise the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and to provide skin with a luminous glow. The major selling point? It's said to take as little as 10 minutes. Here's a convincing before and after video