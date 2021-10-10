As with all buzzy skincare ingredients, the products you choose matter. Dr Acharya says that kojic acid works particularly well in skincare products such as cleansers (better for sensitive skin types as they're on the skin for a short amount of time and can be rinsed away) and serums (which are more potent). "It is a great product for improving skin tone and at the right strength can be used on a daily basis," says Dr Acharya. You can use kojic acid in both the morning and the evening.