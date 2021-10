"There are multiple other benefits of this acid," adds Dr Acharya. "For example, it reduces the appearance of discolouration and pigmentation such as melasma or age spots , as well as minimising the appearance of scars." Dr Acharya says that kojic acid also acts as an antioxidant, an ingredient which protects skin against the environment. "Kojic acid has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties," she adds, "which makes it great for those that have blemishes." It's particularly popular among those with darker skin, who may experience red or brown skin staining left behind by spots. This can be difficult to fade but kojic acid is very useful.