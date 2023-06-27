Acne Was My Whole Personality. Who Am I Without It?

Friends and family can’t help but point out that my skin is the clearest it’s been in years, but it’ll be a long time before I can acknowledge that myself. Acne always made me feel like the “worst” one in the room. But for all that acne has taken away from me, it has added plenty to my life as well. In fact, it has even helped me become a better person: I have empathy and compassion, especially when it comes to other people’s skin struggles. Then there’s my endless knowledge of ingredients, which has saved plenty of friends from investing in useless skincare products. That said, getting to know who I am without my acne is a work in progress. Rather than comparing my skin to last year’s, or an Instagram influencer whose skin has been subtly filtered, I’m trying hard to love the real skin I’m in today.