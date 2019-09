Beyond the psychological, there's also a physical component, too: Treating these newfound foreign challenges like scars, dark marks, or unevenness can be exhausting and time-consuming. It's not like there's a post-acne tab on the dropdown menu of Sephora.com to help you through the process, after all. "I see the ghost of my acne's past all over my face every day," Gloria says. "The scars from my dad’s exuberant popping and from my picking at them, plus hyperpigmentation all around my chin and my mouth from old acne spots. My worst fear is deep pitted scars, and I’m still afraid all my acne will come back if I change up my routine."