Could Your Skin Benefit From Light Therapy Or Lasers?

Detox & Brighten | Beat the winter blues with our brand new warming, winter facial. Detox & Brighten ExpressLED Facial: This treatment uses the advanced LED lamp with products from SkinCeuticals to deeply rejuvenate the skin leaving you with a noticeable glow. Follow link in bio to book. #Cowshed #GetGlowing #TheLightSalon #Brightening

A photo posted by Cowshed (@cowshed) on Jan 30, 2017 at 9:17am PST