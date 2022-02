The Truth About Off-Label Medications & PCOS

As things stand, there is no medication licensed to treat PCOS and off-label medicines such as metformin and spironolactone will generally be considered on an individual basis where there is a good clinical reason to prescribe them. The medications need to be monitored to ensure that they are working properly, ideally by an endocrine specialist, qualified dermatologist or gynaecologist. But as Professor Wiebke Arlt , director of the Institute of Metabolism and Systems Research at the University of Birmingham, explains to R29: "Often patients are not referred for further specialist assessment by their GP. Each woman has to be individually assessed for the needs and risk of any medication to improve symptoms."