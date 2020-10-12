I Shave My Face Every Day, But Why Does That Bother You?

Marianna has experienced something similar. "One of my best friends used to take the piss out of me for using Veet on my upper lip," she told me. "She always used to make comments about how she was glad she was fair and blonde, so that she didn't have to deal with dark hair like mine. It's something I think about every time I pick up a tube of the stuff!" For Andie, the shame comes from family members: "My facial hair is relatively fluffy and fine but that doesn't stop my mum from trying to scare me into thinking that waxing or plucking it away will either completely ruin my skin or make the hair grow back thicker and twice as fast. Obviously, I know that isn't true but it makes me feel as though the decision to remove my facial hair is wrong, silly or not very 'ladylike'."