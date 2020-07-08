Epilators Are The Unsung Heroes Of DIY Hair Removal

Between waxing, sugaring, shaving, threading, and laser treatments, there's certainly no shortage of ways to temporarily (or permanently) remove body hair, if that's your preference. However, there's one lesser-known method that's poised to make a major comeback as we continue to make do with at-home beauty treatments: epilation.
Like voluminous hair and fuchsia lipstick, epilators were big in the '80s. With longer-lasting results than razors, the hair removal method quickly appealed to people who were over ingrown hairs and pesky stubble. However, the rumours you've heard about it — mainly, that it hurts like a mother, especially the first time — are, based on my own experience as a longtime epilator, mostly true.
Epilators look like handheld whirling blades of death (I myself have demonstrated it over Zoom to the shock of my coworkers), but they basically worked as mechanised tweezers that move quickly to pull out unwanted hair on the face or body as you pass the device over your skin. However, similar to waxing, the more you do it, the less regrowth you'll see over time. Ready to give one a spin? Ahead, seven devices to consider trying.
