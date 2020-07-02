Epilators Are The Unsung Heroes Of DIY Hair Removal

Epilators look like handheld whirling blades of death (I myself have demonstrated it over Zoom to the shock of my coworkers), but they basically worked as mechanized tweezers that move quickly to pull out unwanted hair on the face or body as you pass the device over your skin. However, similar to waxing, the more you do it, the less regrowth you'll see over time. Ready to give one a spin? Ahead, seven devices to consider trying.