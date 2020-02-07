7 At-Home Waxing Kits For When You Want To Rip Your Hair Out

Luckily, the newest generation of at-home waxing kits are much safer and more user-friendly than previous iterations — and even come in innovative strips, beads, and pots designed specifically for your skin and hair type.



However, there are a couple things to keep in mind before adding a kit to cart. Waxing (at-home or otherwise) might not the best choice if you're currently on Accutane, or have used a product with retinol, AHAs, or BHAs within the past week, according to dermatologist Morgan Rabach, MD. It's also important to be mindful about after-care. "A hydrocortisone cream can do wonders for redness right after," Dr. Rabach says. "If you experience redness or swelling that lasts for three days, or any unusual discomfort, make an appointment with a board-certified dermatologist to look at the affected area."