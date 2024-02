Liang, the designer known for pioneering the modern balletcore aesthetic with her patent leather ballet shoes and penchant for bows, was a trend-setter at this season’s NYFW event. It was her vision that every single model in her show wear sunscreen , even though, historically, sun protection has not been a component of high fashion. (In the past ten seasons of NYFW, I’ve never seen a makeup artist use sunscreen.) But for Liang, if the skincare and makeup was going to be realistic and emblematic of a young person in New York City, it had to include a lightweight SPF . “I make sunscreen a necessary part of my everyday routine,” said Liang, who favours a good sunscreen over any skincare marketed to be ‘anti-ageing’, which is why she didn’t want to include just any skincare brand in her show. “There is this bad stigma around ageing, which I don't believe in,” she adds, “but I do believe in skin maintenance and skincare.” That’s where sunscreen comes in.