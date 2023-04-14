This Product Is A Game-Changer For Dark Under-Eye Circles

A sign of not enough sleep, allergy flare-ups or simply genetics, there’s a whole host of reasons why you might have dark under-eye circles. While extremely common (and entirely normal), their appearance may bother some people.
I'm in that boat. I don't think I'll ever look naturally bright-eyed and bushy-tailed (that's what fake tan, vitamin C serums and cleverly placed concealer are for) but I’m still on the hunt for an eye cream that can really moisturise and strengthen the thin and delicate skin around my eyes. Until then, I’ve turned to makeup to mask the blue hues, and this Beauty Pie product is pretty impressive.
Not quite a concealer yet not an eye cream, the Superluminous Under-Eye Genius is classed as a colour corrector. For those familiar with these products, keep scrolling to see how it fared. For anyone who isn’t, let me quickly introduce you to the nifty beauty product.
Working with the idea of counteracting colours on the face, correctors aim to neutralise any unwanted shades on the skin. They often look a little loud in green, pink or purple tones but that’s all part of what can make them so great. Often in a cream formula, a simple swipe over your skincare and under any concealer or foundation can combat discolouration, instantly toning it down without having to cake on the makeup.
Beauty Pie Superluminous Under-Eye Genius comes in three shades: a baby pink light/medium to battle blue-toned colours, medium/deep and deep, which the brand says is for brown-toned dark circles. Being more of a blue-toned gal with Ikea-style under-eye bags, I looked to the light/medium to make them disappear. Keep reading to see how this cream checks out and how the Beauty Pie subscription model actually works (spoiler: I’m definitely adding it to my makeup bag).
First impressions
Having used similar products before (notably Catrice Under Eye Brightener, £4.50), I’m not new to the colour-correcting game so the pretty, punchy pink tone wasn’t all that scary. Remember, unlike a concealer, this isn’t meant to match your skin tone, so don’t doubt its ability straight off the bat.
Looking more like a lip balm in many ways (colour included), it comes in a small 4g pot, which is the perfect size to dip in your finger (use your ring finger, as it’s a little more gentle) or load up a brush with product. The consistency is incredibly creamy but as to whether it would actually cover up my blue-toned circles, I was still dubious.
Always one to keep things simple, I opted to apply it with my finger, although the Beauty Pie Pro Angled Concealer Brush, £20, or Pro Eyeshadow Blending Brush, £20, would also work incredibly well. It glided on like a dream. The results? Immediate.
The results
The effects of the colour corrector were fast. It totally toned down the blue hue of my under-eye circles and much brighter skin stared back at me. Mission accomplished.
But while toning down the blue, it did make other shades, such as red and pink, more vibrant, and also did away with my faux tan. I added more product to the tops of my eyelids, all the way up to the brow bone, to neutralise any now-obvious blue hues. Then I swiped on Huda Beauty #Fauxfilter Luminous Matte Liquid Concealer, £26, to seal in the Superluminous Under-Eye Genius with a shade that more closely matched my skin tone.
Final verdict
Beauty Pie Superluminous Under-Eye Genius certainly does as the name suggests, as my dark under-eye circles have never looked brighter. I could probably fool people into thinking I didn’t have any, and that’s quite an accomplishment. On top of that, my concealer creased a lot less and lasted much longer, which was a welcome bonus.
But just as the beauty gods giveth, so they taketh away. While this product definitely makes your under-eyes look brighter, it can exacerbate certain shades on other areas of the face. To tackle this, I'd recommend applying Beauty Pie Superluminous Under-Eye Genius under your concealer and foundation. Will I be adding it to my makeup bag? Absolutely.
What is Beauty Pie membership and how does it work?
If you’re wondering what I mean by normal price and member price, let me quickly give you the lowdown on how Beauty Pie works. Not only is it a beauty brand stocking some fabulous products but it also works like a membership service. By paying a monthly or yearly fee, you can get your hands on products for up to 70% less, as well as free skincare consultations and other member perks.
If you love the brand, opt for an annual membership fee of £59 or a monthly fee of £10. It’s sure to make your product purchasing a whole lot easier and cheaper.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by us. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, we may earn a commission.