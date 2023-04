This Product Is A Game-Changer For Dark Under-Eye Circles

But while toning down the blue, it did make other shades, such as red and pink, more vibrant, and also did away with my faux tan. I added more product to the tops of my eyelids, all the way up to the brow bone, to neutralise any now-obvious blue hues. Then I swiped on Huda Beauty #Fauxfilter Luminous Matte Liquid Concealer, £26, to seal in the Superluminous Under-Eye Genius with a shade that more closely matched my skin tone.