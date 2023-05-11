TikTok Told Me To Wash My Face With A Makeup Brush & It Actually Worked

To make sure my results weren't just a one-off, I've been cleansing my face this way for almost a week, and I haven't noticed any downsides yet. I anticipated a breakout here or there, or for the bristles to irritate my eyes, but I can't really fault it. My only grumble is that I make a point to washing the brush after each use and leaving it to dry completely before using it again for hygiene reasons. This (I hope) will get me in the habit of washing my other makeup brushes more regularly. That said, I'm lazy when it comes to my skincare. While I'm enjoying this hack currently, I have a feeling I might fall back into my old ways and just use my hands to wash my face in time.