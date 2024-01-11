With all the resources out there (ahem, TikTok), it seems like everyone is a skin expert, and we’re bombarded with advice every time we scroll. Sharing knowledge and experience is great, but it can quickly put us in a mode of diagnosing our skin issues (especially when it comes to acne) based on a stranger’s description of theirs. “People come in all the time and have some sort of explanation for why their skin is flaring up,” says Dr Rieder. “I appreciate the detective work but I think people can go nuts trying to figure it out.”