Similar to the nuance between body positivity and body neutrality , where the former is a belief that everything about your body is good and positive and the latter is a more neutral acceptance of what is, skin compassion — or skin neutrality — isn’t about “loving” your acne. Rather, it’s about not attaching to it. Skin compassion separates the skin condition from the person identifying with it. In the case of acne, Dr Rieder says that it happens to everyone and is by no means a character flaw. If it’s something that continues to bother you, you can take action from there. This would look like visiting a board-certified dermatologist for treatment, which may include a topical treatment like tretinoin or oral medication.