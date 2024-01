I’m A Psychodermatologist & I Always Avoid These 5 Habits For Good Skin

Instead, the best thing you can do is see a trusted dermatologist for a personalized skin assessment. If you can't get in with a dermatologist (consultations can be few and far between depending on where you live, not to mention expensive), you can follow Dr. Rieder's general acne guidance. He recommends treating acne with a retinoid or an over-the-counter benzoyl peroxide , which he says is the number one ingredient that kills acne-causing bacteria on the skin. Dr. Rieder recommends Avene Medicated Clearing Treatment with 5.5% micronized benzoyl peroxide because it's formulated to be tolerable for sensitive skin. The tricky thing about acne medications like benzoyl peroxide is that they can be harsh, so you might have to mitigate potential side effects like dryness and irritation. Dr. Rieder recommends using a gentle moisturizer over any acne treatment so that your skin remains hydrated.