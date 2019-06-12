Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star & up only club, with entry granted by our devoted-to-the-goods shop editors.
We’ll admit that face mists might not be the most essential step in your daily regimen (sunscreen, on the other hand, is a must to avoid long-term skin damage), but that doesn’t mean we don’t love them any less. They’re a miracle product for hot summer commutes, and the perfect pick-me-up for those 4pm productivity slumps: And while skeptics will say it’s nothing but atomized H2O, think again: The good ones (a.k.a. all the ones you’ll see here) are packed with skin-loving herbs, soothing rosewater, and yes, French thermal water from the Alps — all things that help provide an instant soothing and cooling effect on your complexion.
Having also accumulated a rather unexpected (yet extremely dedicated) following, face mists are among the most “viral” beauty categories, and populate many a Reddit thread where users can wax poetic on their favorites. Can't say we blame them.
For this installment of Hype Machine, we’ve done a deep dive into the best refreshing products that online shoppers simply can’t live without. Hey, when you know, you know.
