The Cult Of Biologique Recherche’s P50 Is Weirder Than You Think

And so, in 1970, the first iteration of P50 came to be. "My parents started giving it to their friends in France and abroad," Dr. Allouche recalls. "During the 1973 oil crisis, a Saudi Arabian princess who was a friend of my mother’s suggested putting a pipeline between the two countries. 'On one side, I send you the oil,' she told my mother. 'On the other side, you send me P50.'" Later, they presented the concoction to the press in France. "They would say, 'You know, it smells.' We would say, 'Who cares what it smells like? Look what you have inside.' We were drawing attention to the ingredients, which was unusual at the time."