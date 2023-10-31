I Couldn’t Afford To Treat My Mental Health Crisis Without The ‘Bank Of Mum & Dad’

Because talking therapy is harder to come by, antidepressants, an option I came back to after exhausting every other avenue, become a first port of call. While my experience with my current medication has been life-changing, I do not attribute that to the medication alone. After trying two other different medications and giving them up in 2019, I had done the work to understand where my OCD was stemming from and how to quell spikes in anxiety. I was managing it and doing a good performance of being mentally well, but the panic was always lurking at the back of my mind. The medication let me remember what it felt like to live without the fear that any thought could trigger a relapse. It was a circuit breaker that solidified all the other work I’d done, rather than the solution itself.