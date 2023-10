The Quiet Privilege Of Parents Paying For Therapy

Without treatment, as anyone who’s experienced a mental health crisis can tell you, the descent into a breakdown is precipitous. Though my OCD first showed signs in February of 2019, I didn’t seek any help until June that year. By then I couldn’t function without the looming fear of a panic attack and was in a constant state of debilitating terror. It was destabilising my relationship, jeopardising my career, and making day-to-day life unbearable. I couldn’t afford to not deal with it. The problem was I was making £28,000 a year (and would do so until 2022) and I was spending around 60% of my salary on rent and bills alone. When I called my work health insurance they told me they couldn’t help because this was a “pre-existing condition” (I had dealt with anorexia and depression in my early twenties). In June that year I went to my GP who prescribed me an antidepressant that had previously worked for me and put me on the Talking Therapies waiting list. That medication didn’t work, so I went through the withdrawal mid summer before trying another one. That did nothing for me either. I stayed at that GP and that address until June 2021 and never heard back about the waiting list.