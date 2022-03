What Happened When My Antidepressants Stopped Working

Twenty-seven-year-old Bex was prescribed citalopram in 2018 following multiple traumatic life events but found that the side effects (particularly the emotional blunting ) outweighed the benefits of the drug in helping her depression and anxiety. This was only exacerbated when she came off and then went back on the drug during a course of therapy – whatever positive effects she’d felt before were no longer there. She says: "I now have regular check-ups with a doctor and I am seeking a new diagnosis. I have been off all antidepressants for the last two and a half months. It hasn’t been great but I’d rather be on nothing than the wrong thing. Though my doctors have offered me new medications I have decided not to start anything new until I know what the problem is. I feel like I shouldn’t medicate for something when I don’t know what’s wrong."