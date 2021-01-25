Cyclothymia Is More Than Just ‘Mild Bipolar’

"I recently had one of my most extreme periods of mood switch that made me realise I should probably speak to someone, but I keep putting up a mental block with going to the doctor. It's quite unlike me; I go to the doctor about most physical things, and have been to counselling twice over emotional issues, but I don't see what they will be able to do for me with this." Shannon's reticence is made harder to overcome not only because the pandemic will likely restrict face-to-face assessment but also because, as she says, "There is also a part of me that doesn't want to seek diagnosis or treatment, because the manic feelings can be quite nice and fun!" Despite this, she has been monitoring her moods for three months and will continue to do so until she reaches the required one year minimum for NHS assessment. As much as she may enjoy the highs, she worries about the lows. "I don't want to feel these rages over small things, and I worry about showing abusive behaviour towards my boyfriend when the switch happens."