Mum: You can cope, you’re seen as coping. You are a multitasker, you're strong, you just get on with it, you’re an independent woman. Also if you’re trying to put food on the table or whatever, you haven't got time to have a mental health problem. You haven't got the space to step back and think about your life, you got shit to be doing. Especially with black women there's a sense of dignity, you fix up. No matter how hard things are going, you put your clothes on, you do your hair. Within our community, that’s a thing: you fix up and you get on. So sometimes being seen as capable has been to the detriment of my own health.