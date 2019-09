I Tried Hypnotherapy To Quit Smoking & Here's How That Went

It’s been a while since my last hypnotherapy session and I will be very frank here because one thing smokers are great at is lying (to themselves and others). I smoked right up to the end of 2018. Then one morning this month I woke up and rededicated myself to becoming a committed non-smoker. I downloaded the NHS Smokefree app , threw out my 500-strong lighter collection and have been listening to that recording of my first session with Jivan every day. I am now on day seven and while it’s way too early to call that success, I can tell you it's the longest I've gone without smoking in years. Something has changed. This time feels different, because I want it. I want it more than I want Michael B. Jordan to fall in love with me and Billy Ocean to sing at our wedding. I want it so much that I know if Jivan asked me on a scale of one to five how much I wanted to give up smoking, I could answer definitively, with no hesitation: five.