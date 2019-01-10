I Tried Hypnotherapy To Quit Smoking & Here's How That Went

The hypnotherapy itself is nothing as wacky as it sounds. In the audio recording I made of our session (I highly recommend everyone does this), Jivan talks to me in a soft, steady voice. She tells me I’m already a non-smoker 95% of the time and helps me visualise myself as a non-smoker 100% of the time. She tells me I can still have fun with my friends without smoking, that I won't be missing out on anything; in fact, she says, it's the opposite. Quitting will set me free. After a while she raises her voice gradually and talks more rapidly and tells me to open my eyes. I feel a little spaced out when she hits me with my homework. Here are my options: If I smoke after our session, I must donate £20 to charity for every single cigarette. Ouch. Or I can put the ash from every cigarette I smoke in a glass of water and drink it. Vom. Or for every one cigarette I smoke, I have to smoke 10 more consecutively afterwards. Hmmmm….