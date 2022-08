How Cooking Became A Therapeutic Ritual For My OCD & Anxiety

If cooking was a balm for many of us during the pandemic, it may not be as accessible during the looming cost of living crisis. Inflation means food prices are rising, along with the gas and electricity needed to turn on the oven. Research shows that the number of people in the UK struggling to buy food went up by 57% between January and April this year, and one in seven households have cut back on food or skipped meals in the last month. A lot of people don’t have access to enough food generally, let alone the privilege of cooking for their mental health. And with a lack of concrete government support to enable people to access food, the internet and especially TikTok is proliferating as an open source manual for how to cook meals for under £5, or offering hacks to make your own food cheaper than takeaways or what you can buy in the supermarket. As Paola suggests, for those who can, cooking might be a way to dispel financial anxiety or regain some autonomy when so much is out of our control: planning what you will spend or how you will use what is in the back of the fridge, or how you might host at home rather than going out.