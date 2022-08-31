How Cooking Became A Therapeutic Ritual For My OCD & Anxiety

For me, the physicality of making something in the kitchen allows me to step outside of my head, out of cycles of self-critical or repetitive thoughts. (Rolling pasta works best.) It is soothing. When it goes right, it is rewarding – it makes me feel, if even on a small scale, like I have achieved something that day and gives me permission to praise myself, an experience that is more valuable during a period of intense self-flagellation. When it goes wrong – which it quite often does since I am incapable of properly following a recipe – cooking teaches me that I can’t be in control all of the time. That creative failure is to be expected is a lesson I can take back to the rest of my life and to my work as a writer – the main cause of self-flagellation and not necessarily the best job for someone with OCD, given that it necessitates being alone all day in my thoughts.