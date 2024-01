Using Acne Patches? Don’t Make The Same Mistake That I Did

Pop one on when you feel or see a spot, and you’re good to go, right? Not exactly. Acne patches may seem simple (and cute!) at face value, but they can come with some risks. “Most consumers can tolerate a pure hydrocolloid bandage without issue, although an allergy to the material, including adhesives, is not uncommon,” explains Blair Murphy-Rose, MD, FAAD , a board-certified cosmetic, medical, and surgical dermatologist and founder of Skincare Junkie . “Those with sensitive skin may not tolerate certain actives well, like salicylic acid, for example; some with dry or sensitive skin tend to be more at risk of experiencing skin irritation.” Those prone to eczema, rosacea , or other skin conditions may be more likely to react to acne patches than others, and it’s especially important to avoid using them on open wounds or skin rashes. Contact allergies to one of many ingredients used to make adhesives are also fairly common. If you develop local rashes from bandages, starting with a patch test on your wrist (or avoiding acne patches altogether) may be wise before applying them to your face. Patch test your acne patches, and always apply them to a clean and dry face — it may save your skin.