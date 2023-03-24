The No BS Guide To Vitamin C

Dr McDonald says that vitamin C is best applied as the first ingredient on clean skin in the morning, as the skin is exposed to more external aggressors during the day. Dr McDonald recommends serums as an effective means of using vitamin C, but noted that creams could also deliver vitamin C into the skin if formulated appropriately. "The target in the skin for antioxidants is the dermis, where they act to reduce DNA damage and degradation of collagen from UV radiation and other environmental insults," she says on the benefits of using a highly concentrated vitamin C serum.