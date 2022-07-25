The Anti-Pollution Skincare Necessities You Should Know About

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Our skin is constantly exposed to the elements. And an inherent aspect of urban living is that the air we're surrounded by tends to be loaded with stuff that's not great for our skin — UV rays, smoke, exhaust fumes, toxins and other forms of pollution that are usually grouped as 'environmental stressors'. These stressors unfortunately wreak havoc on our skin and are the main drivers of premature ageing. To get ahead of their impacts, it's important to understand just what free radicals are.
You may have heard the term thrown around but on a rudimentary level, they're unstable molecules in the air that are thirsty for electrons in our skin. In the process of hunting for these electrons, they break down our skin's natural collagen and provoke oxidisation. Over time, our skin becomes naturally less equipped to fight these toxins off, leading to fine lines, loss of elasticity and hyperpigmentation.
So how do you stop these nasties? While SPF is a must, another way to protect your skin is to invest in antioxidants such as vitamin A, vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and vitamin E that actually donate electrons on our behalf. The other way, of course, is ensuring we're thoroughly cleansing our skin without stripping. We want to get rid of the day's dirt that's piled up on our faces without interfering with our skin's natural moisture barrier.
Luckily, advancements in skincare mean there are plenty of products on the market guaranteed to help. Scroll on for our top recommendations for protecting your skin against pollution.