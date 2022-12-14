Story from Beauty

The Best Skincare Advice We Were Given In 2022

Jacqueline Kilikita
From La Niña to TikTok's obsession with slugging, 2022 is bound to have had some kind of impact on your skin.
It's highly likely you've had to contend with the likes of sunburn, stress-induced breakouts and dryness or dehydration. Through everything, we've made it our mission to tap the very best experts in the business for their most valuable skincare advice.
Joanna Czech (facialist to Bella Hadid and Kim Kardashian) and TikTok-viral dermatologist Dr Shereene Idriss are just two of the professionals who have lent us product recommendations, helped us bust some myths and steered us in the right direction when it comes to keeping skin healthy and happy. So we wanted to put it all in one place.
Read ahead for the very best skincare advice we were given by professionals in 2022 and how it can serve you well into the new year and beyond.
