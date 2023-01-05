7 Body Sunscreens To See You Through Summer (& Beyond)

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All products are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
While facial skin-care has boomed over the past few years, body-care products are still left somewhat in the dust.
Sunscreen has historically gotten a bad wrap. We probably all have memories of the adults in our lives telling us to hold still while they slathered us with greasy, sticky, smelly sunscreen as a kid. Thankfully, both facial sunscreen and body sunscreen have come a very long way in the years since, and these days, the sophisticated formulas are often spiked with skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and aloe vera, to soothe and hydrate our skin while also protecting it from the harmful UV rays.
This is great news for anyone living in Australia (or really, living on Earth), as the importance of wearing sunscreen cannot be overstated in a country that has one of the highest rates of skin cancer in the world.
Sunscreen is just one, albeit very important, way that we can protect ourselves from our harsh sun, so it’s always a good idea to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun and employ physical barriers like linen shirts, hats and sunglasses.
