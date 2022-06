You should also see the phrase 'broad spectrum' on the label of any good bottle of sunscreen and it's just as important as the SPF number, if not more so. "A broad-spectrum sunscreen protects against both UVB and UVA," explains Dr Wedgeworth. Rays that come from the sun fall into a number of different wavelengths. The SPF on the bottle mainly gives us information about UVB, which is the wavelength of light that causes burning and is responsible for skin cancers. We know that other wavelengths of light, particularly UVA, are detrimental to the skin, causing ageing and wrinkling."