Over the last few years, Australians have become more serious about sun protection, and rightly so considering we have some of the highest UV levels of UV radiation on the planet. Not only have we become more diligent about wearing an SPF50+, but we’re also looking for easy ways to re-apply throughout the day.
Cue: Australian skin scientist and influencer Hannah English and her hack for applying sunscreen over your makeup. The self-proclaimed Sunscreen Queen (a title she has rightly earned) has come up with an easy smudge-proof solution to our SPF problems, and we bow down to her.
Advertisement
Hannah recommends using a sponge such as the Juno & Co. Microfiber Velvet Sponge ($9) to gently dab SPF over your makeup. "This sponge doesn't absorb like a Beautyblender would, so it just presses SPF back into your skin. You're not going to lose product because obviously, we want to get as much sun protection as we can,” explains Hannah.
Make sure to avoid using a dragging motion so you don’t wipe off your base. Just keep gently dabbing until it's completely blended into the skin. While your foundation will stay intact, Hannah warns that you may lose your contour, a problem she assures us is easily rectified by re-applying it over the top of your sunscreen.
The end result: a dewy, sun-protected finish. Of course, this method doesn't guarantee full, long term sun-protection for a day out in the direct sunlight, but it does provide a simple yet effective solution to your usual midday re-application struggles.