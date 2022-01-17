At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
"Slip, Slop, Slap, Seek, Slide... and Slather on some SPF lip balm so you don't wake up with flaky, chapped and painful lips" is what the sun-smart slogan should say. While we're getting better at wearing SPF every day (and reapplying regularly too), there's a certain area that could do with some extra sunscreen application: your lips.
"SPF on the lips is important," dermatologist Michael Swann, MD tells Refinery29. "Lips are actually a common place for skin cancers, and because the barrier function of the skin on the lips is less vigorous, these tumours can quickly behave more aggressively than the same tumours in other locations."
On top of sun protection, a good lip balm with SPF also helps relieve dry lips, and a tinted one can replace your go-to lip colour. These are some of our favourite SPF-packed lip balms that you'll find in our bags this summer and beyond.
Aesop's lip balm ($20) is Australian-made, cruelty-free and vegan. In true Aesop fashion, it's full of goodness such as castor seed oil, jojoba esters, candelilla wax, sunflower seed oil, and more. While it works to protect your lips from sun rays, it also works to nourish your smackers.
French pharmacy La Roche-Posay is well-loved for its effective formulas. Its SPF 50 lip balm ($22.50) is water-resistant, fragrance-free, and appropriate for those with sensitive skin.
This Lanolips tinted balm ($14.95) is its cult favourite for a reason, as you'll soon forget you're wearing an SPF lip balm. Instead, it feels like you're gliding on a tinted lip gloss. Its star ingredient, Lanolin, is paired with ultra-rich shea butter and vitamin E, ensuring that your lips are kept moisturised.
Kosas' lip balm ($18) is a sheer and buildable product that leaves lips nourished and plump. Hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and konjac root work harmoniously to help protect and smooth your pout.
It comes in four shades: a universal clear, a cool pink, a warm toasty rose, and a warm beige.
Mecca Cosmetica's SPF lip balm ($20) is a high-protection, cruelty-free option that shields lips from UVA and UVB rays, as well as harsh weather conditions like wind, heat, and chill.
There's a slight tingling on application, but it remains non-greasy and hydrating on the lips.
This Vanicream lip balm ($9.28) is a water-resistant, sensitive-skin-appropriate, mineral sunscreen for the lips.
Its users vouch for how it doesn't irritate, and recommend wearing it around and under the eyes too. Be wary that there can be a white cast for this one though.
Infused with shea butter and vitamin E, this Bondi Sands' lip balm ($6.95) is a fun and fruity SPF choice. With flavours like watermelon, coconut, and mango, Bondi Sands has created a vegan and cruelty-free balm that's playful and sweet.
Looking for a (non-chalky) mineral sunscreen that works for your lips? Everyday Humans' milky lip balm ($13.50) is your oat milk-inspired answer. This SPF 30 balm is cruelty-free and made with 100% recycled plastic casing.
This Aquaphor product ($8.08) works double time. Not only does it work as a sunscreen, but it helps relieve and moisturise lips (without leaving a white cast either). It's fragrance-free and works well for those with sensitive skin