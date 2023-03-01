“My philosophy on self-care is that it should be intentional and informed. We hold so much in our hair, that we have to be very intentional about what we do to it and how we take care of it,” says Jeffries. “I recommend products that not only make the hair look great in the moment, but help take care of the hair in the long run. It’s important to invest in the health of your hair as a form of self-care.” And he’s right: I’m thrilled to find a product that, for the first time in a long time, I’m not only excited to use but makes me excited to take care of my hair in a way I haven’t in years.